Philadelphia, PA

Eagles add A.J. Brown in blockbuster trade with Titans

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
The Eagles got a big-time receiver on Thursday night. Instead, the Eagles traded the No. 18 draft pick and No. 101 (third round) to the Tennessee Titans for veteran receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, 24, was a second-round pick back in 2019 and has become...

