Kings County, CA

Suspect in February shooting arrested, charged

By Staff report
Hanford Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:58 p.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to 1420 North Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers located a Black male adult victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be...

YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police. The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno. Around 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Mayor Avenue and Mono Street after it was reported that 13 rounds had been fired nearby. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
Kings County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kings County, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#Street Gang#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to killing baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to killing his 7-week-old baby. Gregory Higgins entered not-guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death and was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court June 7. Higgins, 35, was arrested Monday. […]
KTLA

Woman arrested in San Jose baby kidnapping met family at church

The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home said a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant. Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Jennifer Maldonado sentenced to 8 years, 8 months for voluntary manslaughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County judge sentenced Jennifer Maldonado, 21, to 8 years, 8 months in prison Wednesday afternoon on voluntary manslaughter charges in a fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old woman in 2020. Sisters of slain Angelina Betz read statements to the courtroom detailing Jennifer's actions that...
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identify man stabbed to death at Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

