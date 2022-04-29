ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic at Israeli airport as US family packs unexploded bombshell for flight home

The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Etwmx_0fNbJa4j00
The departure hall in Israel’s Ben Gurion airport – pictured here in November – was evacuated after a US family showed security an unexploded shell they had packed as a souvenir.

An American family set off a bomb scare at Israel’s main airport when they showed security inspectors an unexploded shell that they found while visiting the Golan Heights and had packed for their return trip, authorities said.

Video circulated on social media showed panicked passengers scattering at Ben Gurion Airport’s departure hall near Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The Israel Airports Authority said a man was hospitalised with injuries sustained as he tried to flee over a baggage carousel.

The Jewish Press reported that during the family’s Golan Heights trip one of the children found and took a bombshell they were planning to take home as a souvenir. When it was shown at the airport’s luggage check-in, security called for an evacuation of the area.

The airports authority said the family was allowed to board their flight after an interrogation by security staff, who declared an all-clear.

Israel, which has high levels of aviation security, clashed with Syria over the Golan during the wars of 1967 and 1973.

Comments / 67

Bob
3d ago

Unbelievable what some people do without thinking. That’s a very lucky family they didn’t kill themselves or others handling this ordinance.

Reply(3)
59
George Arees
3d ago

Americans seem to Least be those who think they can put anything in their bags. I am glad that this was caught in security. Shame on these people.

Reply
22
jonathan hodges
3d ago

And this Happen in Israel. Really they have unexploded bomb laying around so tourist can get a free souvenir. The tourist packed it to take home. But they smart enough to declare it at Custom. Look what I founded I'm taking it home. Ain't it a Pretty Rock. Goes to show how some Right Wing Christian will idolize anything if it came from Israel. But they wouldn't allow Jesus Chrst to enter if He showed them the Cross and the Nail prints in His Hands.

Reply(3)
15
The Guardian

