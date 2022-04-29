ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

RGV health officials still on alert in new pandemic phase

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkUF5_0fNbJJGU00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The nation’s top disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is clarifying a statement made this week saying the U.S out of the pandemic phase. Dr. Fauci is now adding the country is in a new phase of the pandemic that is not as severe.

Former federal agent accused of striking Honduran teen

Both the Hidalgo and Cameron County health departments tell ValleyCentral they are still on high alert.

“It’s just jargon, it’s just semantics. It really has no impact except what people want to pull out of the definition of the word,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority.

Dr. Melendez tells ValleyCentral COVID-19 is still a threat locally despite the U.S taking a turn in the pandemic.

“If you look at our particular area, we still have people dying but not every day.” Dr. Melendez said. “We still have today about 3% of the hospital is still filled with people with COVID.”

RGV housing market remains impacted by inflation

As of April 27, Hidalgo County has reported 195 new cases and zero deaths. Dr. Melendez adds those numbers are a big improvement compared to last year.

“Do we at the same time need to be joyful and honest and glad and not alarmist and say we are heading in the right direction, numbers are a lot better? Absolutely,” Dr. Melendez said.

In Cameron County, there have only been 10 new daily cases reported. Even though the pandemic is not completely over, Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo tells ValleyCentral his department is reflecting on their experience.

“Hopefully we don’t have to deal with this type of thing again anytime in our lifetimes,” Castillo said. ” But the science would say otherwise. So what I think we can do is to learn from the mistakes and the things we actually did well.”

Man arrested after getting stuck in window during burglary, police say

While the country enters the “control phase” of the pandemic, doctors are hopeful for the future.

“We are on the tail end of this,” Dr. Castillo said. ” There are still going to be cases going up and down, but we don’t think we will go back to the days of what we have been through during the worst of it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

Related
ValleyCentral

Birding enthusiasts on alert as CDC confirms 1st U.S. case of human bird flu

A few weeks ago the staff at the National Butterfly Center, which draw eco-tourists by the thousands to the deep South Texas border, drained their man-made streams and took up bird feeders to help prevent the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu. But with no reported cases in South Texas, the nonprofit recently refilled the streams and bird baths and began putting seeds out once again in sterilized feeders, now they are wondering if they should remove them after the first U.S. human case of bird flu was reported.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo, 21, in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Cameron County, TX
Health
City
Harlingen, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
outbreaknewstoday.com

Mexico: First human rabies case in Jalisco in years

A 41-year-old man from El Salto, Jalisco died from rabies on April 18, the first such case reported in the state in years. On April 14, 2022, the Mexican Institute Social Security (IMSS) notified a case of rabies in human in the state: a patient that last January he suffered a bat bite on his right hand; which occurred in the municipality of Chapala.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports increase in cases of stomach bugs

An outbreak of two common – but easily preventable – viruses is being reported in Hidalgo County. According to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, cases of the Norovirus and Rotavirus have been spiking. “We might get, on a typical week, two, three [or] four [cases],” Melendez...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD mourns the loss of employee

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees. The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division. Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, […]
WESLACO, TX
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduran#Covid
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Half of Mexico Is Blacklisted for Travel by the US

The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
San Angelo LIVE!

543 Illegal Aliens from Kazakhstan & Cuba Caught in 24 Hours in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners encountered three large groups of illegal aliens and disrupted five human smuggling events resulting in 543 apprehensions. Rio Grande City Station agents encountered three large groups totaling 517 illegals in Starr County in 24 a hour span over the weekend. The groups consisted of 287 single adults, 143 family members, and 87 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central and South America, Kazakhstan, and Cuba. On April 22, RGV agents initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet…
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy