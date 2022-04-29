ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee sisters shot, surviving victim home from hospital

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Milwaukee sisters were shot while playing...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 7

Dani Rivera
3d ago

Good luck to you sweetheart!! Happy to hear you're home safe and sound!!! My condolences to your family on the loss of your sister!!! Hugs!! 😢🙏

Reply
5
MsPretty2U
4d ago

She’ll be forever traumatized by what happened to her and her sisters death. Let’s keep them in our prayers. 🙏🏾

Reply
6
central n lake
4d ago

so sad this child have had to live through this bs as a child and this is going to damage her for life to have gone through that drama 😔

Reply
3
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sisters shot, community walk searches for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are still looking for tips after 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson was shot and killed, her 10-year-old sister wounded, while playing outside Sunday, April 24. Friday, the community and law enforcement came together for a community walk in search of tips; police don't have much, if anything, to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate Friday shooting at 60th & Keefe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Fri., April 29, at approximately 9:57 p.m., near 60th St. and Keefe Ave. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound and arrived on his own to a local hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while driving, crashes near 68th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 68th and Lisbon around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Police say a 37-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound sustained while driving a vehicle and then crashed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Violent Crime
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police chases, domestic abuse, a drive-by shooting: Records detail past allegations for suspect in toddler’s death

MADISON, Wis. — The man now in custody and accused by police of possibly killing a toddler on Madison’s west side earlier this week was out on parole after being accused in a series of crimes in Janesville and Maple Bluff during the first few months of 2019, court records obtained by News 3 Now show. Marshawn Giles, 23, is...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Sun Prairie; 3 homes hit by bullets, police say

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Marshall man was arrested in Stoughton Friday afternoon in connection with a shots fired incident earlier this week in Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Police Department said. In a news release Friday night, police said the 34-year-old man fired multiple shots at people around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Vandenburg Street and Aspen...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday….
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
WISN

Car crashes into tree after driver shot

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that caused a man to crash the car he was driving into a tree. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 37-year-old man was shot twice. He then crashed his car into a tree, causing it to flip over. The victim was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy