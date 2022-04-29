ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

1st US case of bird flu in humans confirmed in Colorado, CDC says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbmno_0fNbGxjt00

Health officials confirm the first U.S. human case of avian influenza, also known as the bird flu, in Colorado Thursday, according to the CDC.

The video featured is from a related report.

The person had direct exposure to poultry and was involved in depopulating birds with presumptive H5N1 bird flu, officials said.

The person reported fatigue for a few days as their only symptom and has since recovered.

RELATED: Illinois residents urged to take down bird feeders, baths to slow spread of avian flu

They are also being isolated and treated with the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir, the CDC said.

Officials said, while it is possible the detection of H5 bird flu was the result of surface contamination, they are unable to make that determination at this point, adding that the positive test result meets the criteria for an H5 case.

This is the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses, officials said. The first case internationally was detected in the United Kingdom in December 2021 in a person who did not have symptoms but who raised birds that became infected.

"This case does not change the human risk assessment for the general public, which CDC considers to be low. However, people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at higher risk of infection should take appropriate precautions," the CDC said.

RELATED: Bird flu 2022: Hundreds of birds found dead as avian influenza sweeps through Baker's Lake

CDC has been monitoring for illness among people exposed to H5N1 virus-infected birds since these outbreaks were detected in U.S. wild birds and poultry in late 2021 and into 2022. To date, H5N1 viruses have been found in U.S. commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states. CDC has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with exposures to H5N1 virus-infected birds and this is the only case that has been found to date. Other people involved in the culling operation in Colorado have tested negative for H5 virus infection, but they are being retested out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

More than 880 human infections with earlier H5N1 viruses have been reported since 2003 worldwide, however, the predominant H5N1 viruses now circulating among birds globally are different from earlier H5N1 viruses, according to health officials.

For more information on prevention and antiviral treatment of the bird flu viruses in people, visit the
CDC website.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#H5n1
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy