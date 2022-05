This week's episode of Star Trek: Picard revealed why Seven of Nine never joined Starfleet, but the series isn't done with Seven yet. There's one more season of Star Trek: Picard to come and it will bring back the entire Star Trek: The Next Generation core cast. Jeri Ryan will also be there, bringing Seven of NIne to life again for Star Trek: Picard Season Three. "Yes, you'll see Seven again, I can tell you that," Ryan tells The Hollywood Reporter. She teases big things to come as well. "I think the fans will not be disappointed. The season is huge, and it is a very worthy sendoff for all of these characters."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO