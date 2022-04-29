Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based...
Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
UPDATE 8 p.m. Friday: Most counties in our area have been dropped from the tornado watch. According to the National Weather Service, Dickinson County and Marion County remain in the watch. . . . The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a tornado watch in...
Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
Watch live coverage by clicking here. UPDATE 9:58 p.m. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carter and Pontotoc County until 10:45 p.m. UPDATE 9:56 p.m. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hughes County until 10:45 p.m. UPDATE 9:26 p.m. | A Tornado Warning has been issued for Pontotoc County until 10 p.m.
Effective: 2022-05-03 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through early Tuesday morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
Effective: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Union County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-05-03 01:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Pulaski; Saline SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS FAULKNER GARLAND GRANT PERRY PULASKI SALINE IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS CLARK DALLAS HOT SPRING OUACHITA PIKE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARKADELPHIA, BENTON, BRYANT, CAMDEN, CONWAY, FORDYCE, GLENWOOD, HOT SPRINGS, LITTLE ROCK, MALVERN, MURFREESBORO, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, PERRYVILLE, AND SHERIDAN.
Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
Effective: 2022-05-02 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN JERSEY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2022-05-03 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Big Creek at Blairstown The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
