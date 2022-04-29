ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

U.S. Attorney: Fentanyl case sentencing a challenge

By Mark Rigsby
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a68Bu_0fNbGH6j00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fentanyl has become more common in the trafficking and use of illegal drugs in Acadiana. One of the top federal prosecutors in Louisiana says it’s about time to take a closer look at how the offenders in fentanyl cases are sentenced, due to the deadly consequences of the drug.

“We want the public to know, that when buying drugs, no matter what it is on the street, if it’s not prescribed as issued by a pharmacy, you are playing Russian roulette with your life,” said Brandon Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District in Louisiana.

Brown says he has a half-dozen fentanyl cases on his desk right now, and the case load is growing. In the latest, two men plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl and conspiracy. Brown says they sold approximately 25 grams of the potentially fatal drug to undercover federal drug agents over time. That amount has a street value of about $1,500. He says fentanyl is making its way to Louisiana, from Mexico and California, and it’s becoming easier to get. “It’s a problem, not only here in Louisiana, but across the south, because of our proximity to Mexico,” said Brown.

Fentanyl ends up mixed with other illegal drugs, like meth and heroin, to give the user a better high. “You think you’re buying an ecstasy pill. It has a trace of fentanyl in it. Depending on your body composition, your weight, your health, it could kill you instantly,” said Brown.

Brown says sentencing in fentanyl cases can be challenging. The length of prison time is driven by the quantity of the drugs involved. More drugs, longer sentence. Fewer drugs, shorter sentence. “It’s probably something that Congress could look at, to make it more severe, given the times we are in. I often wish, on some cases, we can give more time,” said Brown.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Duo arrested after search of alleged drug dealer’s apartment in Louisiana uncovers heroin, pot, meth, cocaine, gun and more

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Numerous complaints led to an investigation into possible drug activity at an apartment complex on South Baptist Rd. Surveillance was subsequently set up at the apartment complex mentioned in these complaints. “Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto, 46 was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, […]
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Distribution While Still on Supervised Release

Louisiana. – Raymond Hawthorne, Jr., 48, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey to 57 months (4 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for fentanyl distribution, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. On November 4, 2021, Hawthorne pleaded guilty to the charge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy