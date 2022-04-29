ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MD

Concern for Missing 15-Year-Old From Kensington

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigation Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Kensington....

mocoshow.com

Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Kensington, MD
Washington State
Gaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Kensington, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Rappahannock Jail Gangsters Charged In Fight That Hospitalized Fellow Inmate: Sheriff

Three Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates have been charged in connection with a fight that sent a fellow prisoner to the hospital last week, authorities said. The fight broke out between inmates Collins Turner and Travis Ball around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Turner and Ball then proceeded to attack another inmate by punching, choking and kneeing him, the office said.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

