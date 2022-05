The Tennessee Titans failed to come to an agreement on a new contract with star wide receiver AJ Brown, resulting in an NFL Draft trade to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown’s arrival in Philly gives the Eagles an elite-level target in their offense, something they’ve lacked in the past few seasons. However, his departure is also a huge blow to the Titans, who will find it difficult to replace his production. Not only that, but it’s a sad time for Tennessee fans. They aren’t the only ones feeling emotional following Brown’s trade to the Eagles, though. Brown himself is feeling some type of way, as reported by Pro Football Talk.

