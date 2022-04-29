ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treylon Burks drafted by Tennessee Titans in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Treylon Burks has been drafted by Tennessee Titans as the 18 pick in the 1st round.

The wide receiver finished his junior year at the University of Arkansas with 66 catches for 1,104 yards topped off with 11 touchdowns, and earning First Team All-SEC Honors.

From starting in nine out of the eleven games his freshman year, Burks became the fourth Razorback pass catcher in Arkansas history to complete a 1,000 receiving yard season, and the first to do so since 2012.

Burks joins Greg Childs, Chris Gragg, and Jarius Wright as Warren, Arkansas, natives to be selected in the NFL draft.

Burks chose Arkansas for his football career over Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss South Carolina, Florida State, Michigan and others.

Louisiana State University
