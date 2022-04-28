ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers guard Austin Reaves signs deal with Chinese sneaker company

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves may still have a way to go before he fulfills his potential as a pro basketball player, but he is already getting noticed.

In fact, he just signed a pretty lucrative sneaker deal.

Was it with Nike, Converse, Adidas or Under Armor? No.

The rookie inked a deal with Rigorer, a company located in China that describes itself as a “sporting goods brand who specialize in basketball products and offer an extensive range of protection gear.”

Even though Rigorer may not be a prominent sneaker company, it is still quite an accomplishment for an undrafted player who wasn’t expected to become a rotation player in the NBA.

Some of Reaves’ fellow Lakers have displayed their excitement for his new deal on social media.

It goes to show observers the power of the Lakers brand, which is still the biggest and most famous one across the globe, thanks to their 17 NBA world championships and iconic players such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, of course, was a hugely famous and beloved figure in China during his playing days and helped popularize the sport of basketball in that country.

