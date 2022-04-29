Offense powers Longhorns to series lead over Lumberton

Hamshire-Fannett and Lumberton players observe the National Athem before a bi-district game on Thursday at Lamar University. (Photo by Matt Faye/The Enterprise)

Hamshire-Fannett’s offense made an early deficit obsolete in its playoff opener, piling up double digit runs during a Game 1 win over Lumberton.

The Longhorns dominated the first-round meeting between local teams, getting major production from the middle of their lineup for an 11-1 bi-district win over the Raiders on Thursday to begin the UIL softball playoffs.

Hamshire-Fannett used 15 hits to power past Lumberton at Lamar University. Four different Longhorn players recorded multiple RBI, including 4 runs batted in by freshman slugger Olivia Moore.

After Lumberton took a quick 1-0 lead, it was Moore’s two-run homer in the second inning that put the Longhorns ahead for good. The game was called for a 10-run rule after six innings.

“Moore just cranked one out to center field and really got the momentum changed up for us,” Hamshire-Fannett head coach Diana Sims said. “From then on, all the girls bought into it.”

Lumberton entered as the No. 3 playoff seed out of District 22-4A, coming in behind district unbeaten Bridge City and No. 2 Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

Meanwhile, Hamshire-Fannett was coming off a tiebreaker tournament earlier this week. The Longhorns lost to Liberty, but beat Huffman-Hargrave to earn the No. 2 seed.

Lumberton jumped ahead early during Thursday’s game. Senior leadoff hitter Halle Post drilled a hard-hit triple and eventually scored on a sac-fly soon after.

However, that was the only hit of the game for a talented Lumberton lineup that is headlined by NC State signee Bailey Edwards.

Hamshire-Fannett junior ace Katy Sanders shut down the Raiders from there, striking out five batters while pitching to contact with a big lead.

“Lumberton’s lineup is not to be taken lightly,” Sims said. “There are some great hitters on that team, but Katy did well and knew that the defense had her back tonight.”

Sanders also joined in the Longhorns hit parade. She went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI from the No. 5 spot in Hamshire-Fannett’s order.

Katie Bethke and Abigail Rutherford each added 2 RBI in the win, which put Hamshire-Fannett up 1-0 in the three-game series against Lumberton.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday for Game 2 at Lamar University. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

“We have to treat it like we’ve never played them before,” Sims said. “Wipe it clean and attack this next game.”

