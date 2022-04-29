ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Town of Beloit West Riverside Energy Center welcomes visitors

By Jacob Roushia Adams Publishing Group
 4 days ago

TOWN OF BELOIT

Alliant Energy officials offered residents tours of the new West Riverside Energy Center at 4201 S. Walters Road on Thursday as they marked a ceremonial completion of the new natural gas power plant.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with local dignitaries showing the new power plant which provides power for about 550,000 homes.

“We have been trying to put this together for one to two years,” said Bob Newell, senior manager of strategic projects for Alliant. He said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony had to be postponed a few times.

Newell and his team were in charge of the West Riverside Energy Center construction.

“We broke ground back in April of 2016 on construction of this plant,” Newell said. “We had a $700 million budget for the facility but we currently have an estimated $674 million projected actual cost.”

The facility began operations in May 2020, after four years of construction.

“Dedicated to reuse and recycling, 90% of all waste generated from the project site was recycled and didn’t go to a landfill,” Newell said. “Some months it was over 90% of all material that was recycled.”

The West Riverside Energy Center is a combined cycle facility, which means it creates energy in two different ways.

The first way comes from the two combustion engines that create 250 megawatts each. The second way is from the recycling system, which uses the heat coming off the engines to create an additional 230 megawatts. This is a combined 730 megawatt created by the facility.

The energy center also has a 30-acre solar panel array that generates 4 megawatts.

“This project provided jobs for 1,000 workers every year from 2016 to 2022,” said Robb Kahl, executive director of Construction Business Group. “Apprenticeships were able to fully complete their four-year training on one project, which is unheard of.”

Kahl and Scott Reeder, the senior vice president of AECOM Power Business Unit, were two main partners involved with the construction of the plant.

“Bob worked closely with us over the years on this project, “ said Diane Greenlee, chair of the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. “Alliant Energy is an asset to the town of Beloit by providing jobs, opportunities and giving back to the community.”

The power plant provides about $3 million annually to local governments, including the town of Beloit and Rock County. Greenlee said the funds provide vital services to the township, including emergency medical services and fire protection services.

“This building will be providing energy to the Rock County area for years to come,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy in Wisconsin.

