ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man with Active Warrants Tracked by Drones, K-9, and Troopers in Enfield Woods

By Jim Rondenelli
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search took high tech, low tech, and good, old-fashioned police work but, in the end, police got their man even though he was hiding in the woods. The New York State Police says that troopers based out of Ithaca were called to Trumbulls Corners Road in Enfield at approximately 8:52am...

wour.com

Comments / 1

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Falls#Louisiana Man#Drones#Troopers#Nysp#Schuyler County Sheriff
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy