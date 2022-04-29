HS SOFTBALL: Aguilar, MHS take playoff series lead with 2-hitter

Midland High's Liliana Garza safely advances to third on a hit as El Paso Pebble Hills' Giselle Caldera gets the ball late for a tag 04/28/2020 at Martin Field. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Midland High senior ace Alex Aguilar came out firing bullets on Thursday evening at Martin Field.

Aguilar struck out the first seven El Paso Pebble Hills batters she faced during Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series.

“I honestly didn’t even know,” Aguilar said. “I was just pitching. I don’t ever count my strikeouts when I am pitching.”

Aguilar was so dominant that she flirted with a no-hitter with two out in the seventh inning before Pebble Hills’ Riley Cassiday spoiled it with a single.

Aguilar finished with a two-hitter to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 6-1 victory over the Lady Spartans and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Aguilar, a Wichita State signee, was so sharp that she walked none, while striking out 13.

MHS (28-7) will have a chance to clinch when it visits Pebble Hills (26-11) in Game 2 at 6 p.m. CDT Friday in El Paso.

“We’ve got to clean up a few things on our defense, but I thought our kids did a good job of trying to adjust to the pitching, putting the ball in play,” Lady Bulldogs coach Shawnda Vines said. “It was good for us. It was a good first game. It’s nice to be able to go on the road with a win under your belt. But we know they’re going to come at us hard (Friday) and we have to take care of business.”

Liliana Garza went 4-for-4, which included a two-run double in the sixth that was part of a three-run inning that broke the game open and gave the Lady Bulldogs a 6-0 advantage.

Garza’s two-bagger scored Bree Battenfelder and Jenn Casillas before Makenah Dutchover scored the third run in the frame on a wild pitch.

“I really just do it for my team, everything that I do,” Garza said. “So, that feels awesome to get that done.”

Before flirting with a no-hitter, Aguilar flirted with a perfect game first. She was perfect through 5 1/3 innings before Pebble Hills’ Isabella McCauley reached base on a bunt pop up that was dropped by an MHS fielder.

“She did a good job,” Vines said of Aguilar. “She came out, she was hitting her spots and throwing well. I thought she threw well the whole game. Even right there at the end, I thought she did a good job. Even though they got the hit, I think she did a good job of moving the ball around and hitting her spots.”

Aguilar was able to keep runners off base due to the efforts of Breigh Houser, who made three impressive defensive plays at third base.

“She played awesome,” Aguilar said of Houser. “She always plays awesome though. That’s the expectation for Breigh.”

Houser gave MHS a 1-0 lead in the third when she brought home Samantha Bustos with a single to right.

The Lady Bulldogs added another run in the fourth when Dutchover hit a shallow fly that was not secured by the right fielder on the run, scoring courtesy runner Daelyn Hinojos.

MHS took a 3-0 lead in the fifth when Houser drove in her second run on a fielder’s choice, plating Bustos. Bustos led off with the inning by driving a triple deep to left. Bustos was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Spartans broke up Aguilar’s shutout bid when Tori Owens singled home Cassiday in the seventh.

MIDLAND HIGH 6, EL PASO PEBBLE HILLS 1

Pebble Hills 000 000 1 -- 1 2 1

Midland High 001 113 x -- 6 10 1

Peyton Farris, Isabella McCauley (6) and Riley Cassiday. Alex Aguilar and Samantha Bustos. W – Aguilar. L – Farris. 2B – MHS: Liliana Garza. 3B – MHS: Bustos.