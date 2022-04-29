ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor A&T moves on to national semifinals

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — In the world of college acrobatics and tumbling, Baylor is No. 1 for a reason. The Bears demonstrated their authority by handling eighth-seeded Converse University, 271.325 to 260.195,...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

WacoTrib.com

Baylor track gathers two golds at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. — With head coach Michael Ford calling it “another solid meet,” the Baylor track and field teams gathered a pair of gold medals at the star-studded LSU Invitational on Saturday. National leader Zaza Nnamdi won another men's javelin title, in the process beating the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WacoTrib.com

Baylor tennis teams set for NCAA Tournament

The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams gathered at the Ferrell Center to find out their NCAA Tournament destinations on Monday evening. As expected the Baylor men, the national runner-up in 2021 and a top 5 team for most of this season, will host the first two rounds.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor baseball announces Reid Brees Endowed Fund

Baylor baseball announced the establishment of the Reid Brees Endowed Fund on Monday. The endowment will be a permanent endowment, with distributed funds used at the discretion of Baylor to support the baseball program. Support may include, without limitation, funds for equipment, travel, student-athlete experience and/or program enhancements. “The Reid...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Nevin, Bears bust out in series finale, take down Tech, 11-7

Against TBD, the Baylor hitters showed that they were definitely going to be determined. Coming into this weekend series, Texas Tech didn’t name a starter for Sunday’s final game, instead using the popular “TBD” abbreviation. The mystery of that matchup didn’t faze the Bears, who busted out of their slump in a big way in an 11-7 win over the No. 15 Red Raiders at Baylor Ballpark.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Texas Tech thumps Bears again, 11-1, to capture series

No amount of beaver magic could help the 2022 edition of the Baylor baseball team on Saturday. Just call Brandon Birdswell and No. 15 Texas Tech the magic killers. Birdswell gave the Red Raiders a strong starting outing to hurl Tech to an 11-1 win at Baylor Ballpark, sending the visitors to the series victory. And so it goes for the Bears (21-22, 4-13), who have dropped six straight Big 12 games and have claimed just one conference series win over last-place Kansas.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

MCC baseball sweeps doubleheader versus Cisco

CISCO — The McLennan baseball team swept a doubleheader versus Cisco College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC won the opener, 5-0, and then took the nightcap, 11-3. With the sweep, the Highlanders won all four games versus Cisco this week and have won 16 straight, going back to their last loss versus Vernon College on April 6.
CISCO, TX
