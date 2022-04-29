ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Karen Bass's plan to tackle homelessness: Address 'why they were unhoused to begin with'

By Josh Haskell
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6uKs_0fNbDGGD00

Congresswoman Karen Bass toured one of the South Los Angeles homes belonging to Susan Burton's nonprofit A New Way of Life , which rehabilitates formerly incarcerated women.

Many found themselves homeless after they were released from prison.

TUNE IN: LA mayor race: 5 candidates to face off during mayoral debate on ABC7

The top five candidates in the race to be L.A.'s next mayor will face off in a debate this Sunday, right here on ABC7.

"Her program here that I watched her start 20, 25 years ago really provides services at an extremely low cost, way less expensive than it would be to incarcerate people and then have them go right back on the street," Bass said. "So what she does when she works with the whole person, when that individual ... when they're ready to leave here and get housing on their own and a job on their own, she has worked with them to help them make that step."

If elected mayor of L.A., Bass said her holistic approach to homelessness is about preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place.

"If we are serious about dealing with homelessness, it's not just getting people off the streets," Bass said. "That's number one, get people off the streets, but you have to address why they were unhoused to begin with and that's what [Burton] does so that people don't get back on the street after just being in temporary housing for a minute. What is a person living in a tent going to do with a citation? How are they going to know when they're supposed to go to jail and what if they are mentally ill and can't even comprehend the conversation?"

For a woman like Diane, who has been homeless and incarcerated off and on since she was 13, this is step in the right direction.

"Coming here, it's breaking me down, you know, the love, it's with love," she said. "Susan Burton ... the way she talks to us, it's not like how a probation officer will talk to you."

Diane, who lives at A New Way of Life, said homelessness is a vicious cycle where she was never taught the skills to succeed.

"You don't get rehabilitated. You don't get education. You're just there with other people that have been victims of this lifestyle of mass incarceration," Diane said.

Bass wants the community to know homelessness can impact anyone.

"I think when people think of the unhoused, they're not thinking about women and children," Bass said. "There's 5,000 children on our streets."

Bass's emergency action on homelessness would include housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year in office, ending street encampments and leading on mental health and substance abuse treatment.

"If you tell me that you want to build housing for the homeless, you go to front of the line," Bass said. "You should not have to stand in line with somebody that is building luxury housing. We don't need any more luxury housing, in my opinion, in the Los Angeles area," Bass said.

Comments / 9

Jason Bourne
4d ago

Why housing the homeless with our Tax money. I have a better idea. Build the homeless complex in the dessert with skill training center. So they can find a job when finished training.

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Bass
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

L.A. funeral home director left remains of 11 people to rot: Prosecutor

A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#South Los Angeles#Los Angeles Area
HeySoCal

LASD locates mother of boy found at homeless encampment

Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council seeks enforcement against illegal short-term rentals

The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved a motion aimed at strengthening enforcement of a city ordinance prohibiting unpermitted and noncompliant Airbnbs and other short-term property rentals. The motion by Councilwoman Nithya Raman and councilmen Bob Blumenfield, Mike Bonin and Paul Koretz instructed the Department of City Planning to report...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ValleyCentral

CDCB growing homes to face the housing crisis

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Come Dream Come Build, a Cameron County organization dedicated to affordable housing, is preparing to launch its next affordable housing concept, MiCasita. “The idea is to actually help families buy a piece of the American Dream,” said Nick Mitchell-Bennett, the executive director of CDCB. Bennett explained that the MiCasita concept allows […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections edge upward in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates showed signs of trending up as 10 more fatalities were logged, reaching a grim milestone of more than 7,000 deaths throughout the pandemic, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county’s COVID-related hospitalizations increased from 66...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy