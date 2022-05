Gregory Junior has made history as Ouachita Baptist's first-ever NFL Draft pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the cornerback in the sixth round. Junior, a native of Crossett, told KATV that he met with numerous NFL teams prior to the draft after turning heads at the Senior Bowl. Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, he finished the 2021 season with 46 tackles, seven pass breakups, and was responsible for one safety. He earned all-GAC first team honors and was selected to the D2Football.com Elite 100 all-America team.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO