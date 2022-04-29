ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WSC sophomore breaks 37-year-old school high jump record

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- Wisner-Pilger sophomore Dylan Kneifl broke a 37-year-old school record in the high jump Thursday to highlight five Wildcat first place finishes at the Prairie Wolf Invitational held in Lincoln. The meet attracted athletes from Nebraska, Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State along with NAIA schools Bellevue, Concordia (Neb.), Doane, Hastings,...

News Channel Nebraska

Raymond Central’s Gerdes wins Cornhusker Cup

Cornhusker Cup champion Mason Gerdes had a strategy for shooting in the blustery winds of the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot on Saturday in Doniphan, Nebraska. “Shoot ’em fast, shoot ’em quick right out of the trap,” the Raymond Central 11th grader said. “Just don’t let it bother you and focus on the next one.”
DONIPHAN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Scott Frost

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program have been hit with some minor penalties by the NCAA for infractions. The NCAA announced on Monday morning that Frost has been hit with a one-year show cause order and a five-day suspension during the “championship segment” of the season. According...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer Portal: Mathis picks Nebraska

The decision is in. The announcement has been made. Transfer portal pass rusher Ochaun Mathis has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the upcoming 2022 season. Last season, the former TCU Horned Frog had 45 tackles, was tied for the team lead with 4.0 sacks, and placed second with 7.0 tackles for loss. He was also a 2021 selection second-team All-Big 12. The defensive end chose TCU from high school over Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas Tech. He was ranked as the best edge rusher available according to the 247sports. Nebraska’s defensive line was a thin unit all spring, and with the announcement of Casey Rogers and Chris Walker entering the transfer portal, they were in desperate need of reinforcements. Ochaun Mathis is that reinforcement. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has shown the inventive schemes he’s willing to deploy to ensure his playmakers significantly impact the game. I look forward to seeing what schemes are in store for Ochaun Mathis Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Top CFB Player In Transfer Portal Chooses Between Nebraska, Texas

Scott Frost and Co. added some much-needed pass rush help off the edge Saturday. According to Nebraska football reporter Mitch Sherman, the Cornhuskers landed TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis over former Big-12 rival Texas. Per Sherman, “Ochaun Mathis selects Nebraska over Texas. The top available player in the transfer portal is...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cougar notes: WNCC baseball falls to McCook

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a couple high-scoring contests to McCook Community College in North Empire Conference action Friday afternoon at a windy and cold Cleveland Field. The first game was a back and forth contest as the Cougars and McCook were knotted at 6-6 after five...
MCCOOK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Smith family hits Hamblet scholarship jackpot not once, but twice

To hit the college scholarship jackpot once is blessing for any family. Emma Smith, a Grand Island Senior High senior, was recently awarded the Bob Hamblet Northwestern University Scholarship. The Hamblet scholarship is one of GIPS Foundation’s most prestigious, as it awards a recipient enough money to attend Northwestern University; that includes tuition and fees, room and board, and books—estimated to cash in at $65,000 per year for 4 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
