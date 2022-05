ST. LOUIS — The Blues will be opening up their hopeful run to another Stanley Cup without the man in goal who helped them to their first. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube made the expected news official on Monday that goaltender Ville Husso would get starter duties for Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild, instead of the team's starter for the past three postseasons, Jordan Binnington.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO