Park Ridge, NJ

Pequannock edges Park Ridge - Baseball recap

By Mike Byrne
 4 days ago
Donovan Cassel, Kyle Tomaskovic and John Vanaria each hit a double and had two RBI as Pequannock won on the road, 8-7, over Park Ridge. Michael Conoscenti...

Baseball: Woodbridge over Plainfield

Woodbridge scored 10 runs over its first two at-bats in a 19-6, five-inning win over Plainfield on Saturday in Woodbridge. Plainfield scored six runs in the third to pull within 10-6, but Woodbridge had a nine-run fourth to pull away. Brett Lukachyk and Shawn Kish each had three hits for...
No. 17 Metuchen over Colonia- Softball recap

Abby Kozo hit a walk-off single to score Hannah Mindler for Metuchen, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-2 win over Colonia in Metuchen. Kozo went 3-for-4 for Metuchen, which led 2-1 after the first inning before Colonia tied the score in the fifth. Eva Szap allowed no earned runs on five with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings as the winning pitcher.
