2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets take Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson in 1st round

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn't hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he'll have a great shot to make the regular season roster.

