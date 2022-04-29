ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets take Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson in 1st round

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is headed to New York. Thursday night, the former Buckeye heard his name called in the first round, selected No. 10 overall by the New York Jets. Wilson was the first B1G wide receiver selected in...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jets would send Veteran WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
New York State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Deebo remains 'dug in' on 49ers trade request

It appears that Deebo Samuel isn't going anywhere ... for now. After reportedly requesting a trade from the 49ers, Samuel ended up staying put through the NFL draft, as San Francisco did not receive any trade packages that met their asking price. "You'll consider anything," Shanahan told reporters on Friday....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Odell trolls NFL world, says 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to Patriots

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put the NFL world on notice after the 2022 draft Saturday, tweeting that the New England Patriots had acquired disgruntled San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network quickly rebuffed Beckham's tweet:. Samuel also tweeted minutes after Beckham's post. The former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders Receive Stunning Grade For Value In 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and there were quite a few shocking trades and shocking picks throughout the process. While the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make their first pick until the No. 90 overall selection, a lot of analysts love what they were able to do. Of course, the Raiders didn’t have picks in the first two rounds due to the massive blockbuster trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#B1g#Usc#Buckeyes#Ohio State#College Football Playoff
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Locksley was interviewed by NFL team for head coaching job, per report

Mike Locksley recently signed an extension with Maryland that keeps him with the Terrapins through the 2026 season. Earlier this year, Locksley reportedly interviewed for an NFL head coaching job. Matt Zenitz of On3 shared that Locksley was among the coaches to interview for the Miami Dolphins job. Miami presumably...
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

2022 NFL Draft: B1G has 17 players selected in final two rounds

The 2022 NFL Draft has come to a close. Saturday evening, a total of 17 former B1G stars were selected in the final two rounds of the event. It gave the league a total of 48 NFL Draft selections this year, one of the highest totals for any conference. Here’s...
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan makes top 5 for 2023 4-star wide receiver out of Texas

One of the top 2023 recruits out of the state of Texas has Michigan in his top group. Johntay Cook, a 4-star wide receiver out of DeSoto, named U-M in his top 5 along with Florida, Jackson State, Texas and Texas A&M. It will likely be a big challenge for...
DESOTO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Jets
saturdaytradition.com

Trio of B1G programs land in Top 10 for 4-star 2023 OT from Texas

A Top 25 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class has narrowed his list of schools down to 10 options. A trio of B1G programs made the cut. Ian Reed, a 4-star offensive tackle out of Austin, Texas, revealed his Top 10 schools over the weekend. Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin were all in the mix out of the B1G. The other 7 teams are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

After three years at Minnesota, Gophers see DB hit transfer portal

Yet another Minnesota football player has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Multiple Gophers have decided to explore their options since the conclusion of spring practice on Saturday. This time, it’s third-year defensive back Solomon Brown who has entered his name into the database. He appeared in 7 games...
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Heading home: Former Michigan DL announces transfer to UConn

Jack Stewart wants to finish out his college football career a little closer to home. So, on Monday, the former Michigan defensive lineman announced his transfer destination. Stewart, who spent three seasons suiting up for the Wolverines, will be transferring to UConn. The Connecticut native will have three years of eligibility remaining.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy