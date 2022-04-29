ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii shack with a view finally sells for $160,000

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A structure that sits on a quarter acre of land in rural Naalehu on the Big Island hit the market in late January this year for $165,000, according to Zillow. The home is about 20 minutes away from the beach, with both ocean and mountain views.

It’s an unbeatable price with the median price for homes in Hawaii topping $1 million. But the home comes with a catch: The kitchen and bathroom are outdoors.

“It is roughing it, but it’s not completely roughing it,” realtor Ivory Kalber told KHON2 in February. “It’s definitely like one step up from camping.”

The structure has six solar panel units and has an enclosed 100 square-foot bedroom and lanai. Kalber said the property is definitely for someone who wants to live off the grid.

In February, the listing came down to $159,000, but on April 19, it was sold for $160,000.

Comments / 3

Timothy Houle
3d ago

Speculating outsiders, are comming out here and plundering anything that isn't nailed down. The infrastructure isn't even built yet, or it is almost a hundred years old. We shouldn't be subjected to this as a community, and this is an election year. If you already got yours, don't vote these corporate polititians in. Think of your children and grandchildren.

Reply(1)
3
No Liberals Here
3d ago

so.. realtors are now promoting illegally built unpermitted homes. they will stop at nothing to make everything unaffordable to native Hawaiians

Reply
3
KHON2

KHON2

