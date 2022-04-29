ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Seaside approves ordinance restricting homeless camping

 4 days ago
SEASIDE, Ore. — From a distance, the coastal city of Seaside is a beautiful place to live and visit. On the ground, it faces many of the same problems as bigger cities, including homelessness and affordable housing. For more than a year, Seaside leaders have been working on...

Carlee
4d ago

Whatever happened to vagrant laws? Oh, I guess they were deemed racist, or some such excuse. Allowing this, even in a structured way, encourages more. The more that is provided for these people, the more people will be attracted. Why is taxpayer help not coming to them with expectations?! Like making a time framed plan to get off the streets and be more self sufficient? Surely they have a responsibility to contribute. Allowing this does not help the homeless or the residents or businesses.

Brian Campbell
3d ago

A good portion of these people refuse shelter because the shelters will not permit drug use, irresponsibility, and they have rules. Those that want help and are willing to try get help . As for the rest? F—k em!

Allen Newman
4d ago

take a vacant piece of of city land, put a fence/gate around it. have rules, no drugs, must have a job, city supplies a bathroom trailer and a dumpster. then make it unbearable to live on the street,

Clean-up sweep begins at Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A clean-up sweep of a homeless encampment along Southeast Portland's Laurelhurst Park is taking steps forward. City-contracted crews with Rapid Response Bio Clean posted eviction notices on Friday, which said crews would return within 10 days to clear the camp on Southeast Oak Street. The response...
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver opens second Safe Stay Community for the homeless

VANCOUVER, Wash. — After a short delay caused by the unexpected spring snow storm earlier this month, the City of Vancouver has now opened its second Safe Stay Community. The transitional housing site provides basic shelters for homeless people who would otherwise be living on the street. "Hope Village"...
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland mayor to propose $3.9M to hire 28 unarmed public safety specialists

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is planning to propose spending $3.9 million to add 28 unarmed public safety specialists to the Portland Police Bureau. That would bring the total to 62, which is more than three times the current number, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Wheeler said the goal is to free up sworn police to handle higher priority calls.
PORTLAND, OR
Expansion in the works at Constructing Hope

PORTLAND, Ore. — Non-profit organizationConstructing Hope has increased the number of students it can serve through its pre-apprenticeship program as part of a makeover at its Northeast Portland facility. The expansion is a big deal for Constructing Hope, which has been around in some form for nearly 30 years,...
PORTLAND, OR
People for Pilfering Portland

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. So you''re offended by the poverty you see in the Reganville's around the city and think the city should herd the poor and mentally ill into camps where they will be less visible and likely to adversely affect real estate prices. Here's a notion, rather than fanning the flame of hysteria and trying to thwart creating permanent solutions to this problem, you more than likely voted to create, you take the money you are spending on ads and lobbying and create the temporary shelters you desire.
PORTLAND, OR
Readers respond: Homeless tax money is on target

I was struck when I saw the April 17 article “Despite tents on street corners, nonprofits say they are making progress, already housing 500 with regional homeless tax,” which refers to the homeless “crisis.” I wondered what “crisis” we want to address – the crisis of the individuals and families experiencing homelessness, or the crisis of businesses and neighborhoods who are affected by the numbers of people living on the streets? If it is the former, then preventing evictions, getting people back into permanent housing and providing good support services is the best way to go about it. If it is the effect of homelessness on the rest of us, mass shelters may get the problem out of sight and out of mind, but they don’t have the best history of helping people to become more stable. The Metro tax funds are well-targeted and on track to help solve this issue rather than simply hiding it.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland City Council authorizes 82nd Ave transfer

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council gave final approval Thursday to transfer management of 82nd Avenue from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). The plan to shift the "orphan highway" from state to city control has been in the works for...
PORTLAND, OR
Local DMV's dealing with severe staffing shortages

MEDFORD, Ore-- If you've been to any local DMV Offices across Jackson, Josephine, Klamath & Lake Counties, you may have noticed longer wait times or even had a tougher time setting up an appointment. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles there's a reason for that. Over the last several...
MEDFORD, OR
NW Natural requesting 11% rate hike

PORTLAND, Ore. — NW Natural customers are in for bigger bills come Nov. 1. The utility has proposed a rate hike, but advocates for the millions of residential customers are pushing back. When a utility company wants to increase its rates, they go before Oregon's Public Utility Commission to...
OREGON STATE
