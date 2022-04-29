ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Boy’s win Triangular Golf Meet at Shenandoah

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Shenandoah) Lane Nelson medaled, and Roth Den Beste earned runner-up honors at a boy’s triangular golf meet at Shenandoah. Atlantic won the meet with 156 strokes.

Nelson shot 37, Den Beste, 39, Cruz Weaver, 39, Garrett McLaren, 42, and Tate Niklasen carded a 43.

Atlantic Head Coach Ed Den Beste says, “great to see Lane continue to shoot well with two birdies today. Garrett had some good shots that just rolled into tough areas, and Roth had his best round of the year today. He started with a double but strung together many pars to stay in the 30s. Tate continues to improve and shot one of his lowest scores this year. Great to see Cruz and Tristan come in the high 30s and low 40s. Both had a good finish. Great team win and hopefully, this continues into our 18-hole tournaments.”

Shenandoah finished second with a 197, and Red Oak third, 206.

Atlantic FFA members earn their Iowa FFA Degree

(Atlantic) This year, six Atlantic FFA members earned their Iowa FFA Degree at the 94th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 12, 2022 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association each year. Less than 4% of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year.
AHSTW’s Grobe signs with Bellevue

(Avoca) One of the area’s top basketball talents will continue his career at the college level. AHSTW senior Raydden Grobe recently signed with Bellevue. Grobe led the Vikings to a 23-2 record and substate final appearance last season. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
York wins Iowa FFA Proficiency Award

(Atlantic) Bryan York of the Atlantic FFA Chapter is the first place winner in the area of Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship award, which is sponsored by Titan Machinery. York has grown his SAE from 90 square feet of garden space to over 4,000 square feet yielding 1,800 pounds of produce in 2021. He had marketed his produce to the school kitchen, foods classes and ag classes. He has also donated large amounts of produce to the Mobile Food pantry. York has gained knowledge in soil health, plant management and weed management. This was all distributed to his school system, community members, and his local food pantry.
Audubon adds Week 0 football game

(Audubon) The 2022 Audubon football season will get started a week earlier than originally scheduled. The Wheelers have added Winfield-Mount Union in a neutral site game that will be played on Saturday, August 20th. The 8-Player contest is part of a doubleheader at Martensdale-St. Mary’s. Audubon will face Winfield-Mount Union at 2:00 p.m followed by WACO against SE Warren at 5:00.
