Atlantic Boy’s win Triangular Golf Meet at Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) Lane Nelson medaled, and Roth Den Beste earned runner-up honors at a boy’s triangular golf meet at Shenandoah. Atlantic won the meet with 156 strokes.

Nelson shot 37, Den Beste, 39, Cruz Weaver, 39, Garrett McLaren, 42, and Tate Niklasen carded a 43.

Atlantic Head Coach Ed Den Beste says, “great to see Lane continue to shoot well with two birdies today. Garrett had some good shots that just rolled into tough areas, and Roth had his best round of the year today. He started with a double but strung together many pars to stay in the 30s. Tate continues to improve and shot one of his lowest scores this year. Great to see Cruz and Tristan come in the high 30s and low 40s. Both had a good finish. Great team win and hopefully, this continues into our 18-hole tournaments.”

Shenandoah finished second with a 197, and Red Oak third, 206.