POCATELLO — A 47-year-old motel manager has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he stabbed a man and threatened a woman with a switchblade knife in the lobby of a local motel early Friday morning. Robert Warren States, of Pocatello, the manager of the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of South Fifth Avenue, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault following the incident, according to court records. Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors have filed a notice with the courts that they...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO