Springfield Education Association protests ahead of School Committee meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Education Association held a protest ahead of the School Committee’s meeting Thursday evening.UMass students gather for sexual violence protest Thursday
The union, which represents the city’s teachers, is unhappy with the requirement to receive the retention bonus that’s being offered to their members.
The school district has offered a $2000 bonus, but for each day a teacher misses work, they lose about $11 per day.
President of the Education Association, Tracy Little-Sasanecki told 22News, “We’re looking to be respected as professionals, we’re looking for honesty within the department, and looking for our fair share.”
Catherine Mastronarti, President of the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals contributed, “We want to be treated with dignity, and being treated with dignity means that when you offer something you don’t put a lot of strings attached to it.”
Members of the Springfield Education Association said they are grateful for what they are paid, but feel they deserve their bonus with no strings attached.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0