Springfield, MA

Springfield Education Association protests ahead of School Committee meeting

 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Education Association held a protest ahead of the School Committee’s meeting Thursday evening.

UMass students gather for sexual violence protest Thursday

The union, which represents the city’s teachers, is unhappy with the requirement to receive the retention bonus that’s being offered to their members.

The school district has offered a $2000 bonus, but for each day a teacher misses work, they lose about $11 per day.

President of the Education Association, Tracy Little-Sasanecki told 22News, “We’re looking to be respected as professionals, we’re looking for honesty within the department, and looking for our fair share.”

Catherine Mastronarti, President of the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals contributed, “We want to be treated with dignity, and being treated with dignity means that when you offer something you don’t put a lot of strings attached to it.”

Members of the Springfield Education Association said they are grateful for what they are paid, but feel they deserve their bonus with no strings attached.

Gov. Baker speaks on Holyoke Soldiers' Home report

The Inspector General released an almost 100 page report following their investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. The report shines a light on the shortcomings in leadership between 2016 and 2020. 22News questioned Governor Baker Monday on his role in the hiring practice.
Exxon Mobil gains high profits on oil, gas prices

In the first quarter, Exxon Mobil reported profits of $5.48 billion as oil and gas prices rose steadily, which was more than double its profits a year ago, however, it also reported a massive loss as it worked to abandon its Russian operations due to the war.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

