RALEIGH, N.C. — The NHL playoffs begin Monday when the Metropolitan Division-champion Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins in Game 1. Carolina-Boston is a rematch of the 2019 East final and a 2020 second-round tilt. The Bruins won each of those series but go into this one as a slight underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, despite the likelihood of Hurricanes starting goalie Frederik Andersen missing at least the start of the first round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO