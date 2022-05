Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jordan Hicks and the St. Louis Cardinals. Kelly, who is 1-for-13 with six strikeouts across his past five games, is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three days. Daulton Varsho is replacing Kelly at catcher and batting leadoff. Pavin Smith has been bumped down from the leadoff spot to the seven-hole.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO