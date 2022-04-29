ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Alabama Representative Steve McMillan dies at 80

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WCUa_0fNb5xWN00

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — State Representative Steve McMillan (R-Foley) has died, according to a news release from the Alabama House of Representatives.

McMillan announced in January of 2022 that he would not seek reelection after he was diagnosed with three brain tumors. McMillan served District 95 as a Democrat in 1980. In 1993, he became a Republican.

Gulf Shores couple from Ukraine continues efforts to help refugees back home

McMillan was also the dean of the Alabama House of Representatives and served “several House committees,” according to the release. McMillan served his district for more than 40 years and was the owner-operator of McMillan and Associates. McMillan’s real-estate firm is located in Baldwin County.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon released this statement after he learned of McMillan’s death.

“Because of his experience in the House, Steve was a mentor to many members through the years and was a close friend and trusted advisor to me. He wasn’t afraid to take unpopular stands as long as it benefited or protected the people in his district.  My wife Deb and I send out heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama cornerback arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Jones County, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 1. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Foley, AL
Government
City
Foley, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Foley, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
WAAY-TV

Gov. Kay Ivey skipping President Biden's visit to Alabama next week

Governor Kay Ivey's office confirmed Friday morning the governor is "not involved" in President Joe Biden's visit to Alabama next week. A representative says Gov. Ivey has "prior commitments" that day and confirmed she will not be in Troy when the President visits. President Biden is visiting the Lockheed Martin...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#State#Democrat#Republican#House#Mcmillan And Associates#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

State suing Family Dollar after rat infestation closes stores in Alabama, other states

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar after the discovery of a rat infestation prompted the closure of 400 stores, including locations in Alabama. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, accuses the chain and parent company Dollar Tree of deceiving customers, negligence and engaging in a conspiracy that allowed the infestation at the West Memphis facility to occur, the AP reported. That “misconduct” exposed people to “hazardous, adulterated and contaminated products,” the lawsuit said.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
AL.com

Distemper outbreak, Ladd-Peebles plea deal, BOLO: Down in Alabama

A distemper outbreak has led the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to suspend canine adoptions. The suspected gunman in the 2019 Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting in Mobile has been sentenced. Flomaton police were looking for a woman suspected of stealing a riding lawnmower and a small trailer full of stuff -- including...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy