Lottery

8 FedEx workers in NC split $2 million Powerball jackpot

By Joedy McCreary
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the “Purple 8,” a Powerball win meant lots of green.

Eight FedEx employees who have been playing the lottery together for three years hit a $2 million jackpot and claimed their prize Thursday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

“It was a shock,” said Michael Walker, a Raeford resident and spokesman for the group. “My girlfriend ran into the backyard screaming and yelling.”

Their winning ticket for Monday’s drawing was purchased at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

“I’ve been having dreams lately about the winning ticket being sold in Fayetteville,” Walker said. “So I bought at least one ticket in Fayetteville for each drawing.”

Their winning $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, and the Power Play doubled their prize.

They split the $2 million eight ways, and after taxes were withheld, each took home $177,525.

They call themselves the “Purple 8,” and they all work at FedEx Freight in Hope Mills and live in Cumberland, Robeson, Hoke, Bladen and Richmond counties.

Joining Walker on the team were Robert Peterson III of Fayetteville, Phillip Freeman of Rowland, Derick Hunt of Lumberton, John Oxendine of Lumberton, Catherine Simpson of Raeford, Tharp Bordeaux of Elizabethtown and Mickey Sessoms of Marston.

WNCT

WNCT

