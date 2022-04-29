ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Treylon Burks drafted by Tennessee Titans in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

By Alyssa Orange
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6WzZ_0fNb5jPR00

Treylon Burks has been drafted by Tennessee Titans as the 18 pick in the 1st round.

The wide receiver finished his junior year at the University of Arkansas with 66 catches for 1,104 yards topped off with 11 touchdowns, and earning First Team All-SEC Honors.

From starting in nine out of the eleven games his freshman year, Burks became the fourth Razorback pass catcher in Arkansas history to complete a 1,000 receiving yard season, and the first to do so since 2012.

Burks joins Greg Childs, Chris Gragg, and Jarius Wright as Warren, Arkansas, natives to be selected in the NFL draft.

Burks chose Arkansas for his football career over Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss South Carolina, Florida State, Michigan and others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Montaric Brown drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft

Arkansas’ Montaric Brown drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 7th round of the NFL Draft. As a senior at Arkansas, Brown started all 13 games and led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and totaled 54 tackles. The defensive back earned First Team All-SEC honors, with the most interceptions, 5, by a Razorback since […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Warren, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarius Wright
Person
Chris Gragg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Draft#American Football#First Team All Sec Honors#Razorback#Lsu#Ole Miss South Carolina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy