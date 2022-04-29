ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Charge dropped after Spanevelo gives DNA swab

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GppXD_0fNb5glG00

NAVARRE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The man charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassie Carli had one of the charges dropped.

Marcus Spanevelo is no longer charged with refusing to provide a DNA sample, which is a misdemeanor. He voluntarily provided the sample after originally refusing to do it when he was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Santa Rosa Co. woman wanted for child sex abuse charge

Spanevelo is charged with tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson has alluded to a murder charge coming but that will not come until the toxicology report is complete.

Cassie Carli, Spanevelo’s ex and mother of his child, disappeared from Navarre Beach March 27. Officials said Spanevelo and Carli met that night in a parking lot near Juana’s for a custody exchange. Less than a week later, her body was found in a shallow grave inside a barn near Birmingham. Spanevelo was pulled over and arrested on an interstate south of Nashville and extradited back to Florid a.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Navarre, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Swab#Murder#Birmingham#Violent Crime#Santa Rosa Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Summerdale woman sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Summerdale woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking meth Monday, April 25. Esmeralda Vidana was sentenced after she was found with 680 grams of methamphetamine, which had been sourced from a larger 1.5-kilogram batch. Vidana was interviewed by Law Enforcement agents after Jose Eduardo Bravo Rodriguez […]
SUMMERDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man breaks into hotel room with drugs, stolen items: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after they found him inside what was supposed empty hotel room at Port City Inn off Matzenger Drive, according to a news release. Deionterrius Thompson, 27, was arrested Saturday, April 16. Police said they found Thompson with drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items. The items were […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Man missing almost a month found safe in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed that a Mobile man who went missing for almost a month has been found safe. Josten Peters, 28, went missing on March 29, from his residence on the 1100 block of Ginger Drive. Peters’ mother told WKRG News 5’s Typhani Gray that she and her family […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 men shot at Airport Blvd. and Florida St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured. Officers were called to Mobile Infirmary Sunday, April 24 after two men came in with gunshot wounds.  Officers determined that the shooting happened while the men were traveling along Aiport Boulevard and Florida Street. A person drove up to their […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy