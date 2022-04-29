Charge dropped after Spanevelo gives DNA swab

NAVARRE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The man charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassie Carli had one of the charges dropped.

Marcus Spanevelo is no longer charged with refusing to provide a DNA sample, which is a misdemeanor. He voluntarily provided the sample after originally refusing to do it when he was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Spanevelo is charged with tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson has alluded to a murder charge coming but that will not come until the toxicology report is complete.

Cassie Carli, Spanevelo’s ex and mother of his child, disappeared from Navarre Beach March 27. Officials said Spanevelo and Carli met that night in a parking lot near Juana’s for a custody exchange. Less than a week later, her body was found in a shallow grave inside a barn near Birmingham. Spanevelo was pulled over and arrested on an interstate south of Nashville and extradited back to Florid a.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.