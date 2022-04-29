Medical condition causes man to crash into pole, dies from injuries
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a crash that resulted in one person’s death.
The crash happened Thursday, April 28, at W Jackson Street and Benson Place. The driver was traveling along W Jackson Street when he veered off the road and crashed into a power pole and street sign, according to a news release from FHP.Pair arrested for catalytic convertor thefts, charged again 2 months later
The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver “suffered from a medical condition,” which caused the crash, according to the release.
FHP also determined that the driver was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash happened at 1:30 p.m., according to the release.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 1