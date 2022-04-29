ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Medical condition causes man to crash into pole, dies from injuries

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zuX1_0fNb5fsX00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a crash that resulted in one person’s death.

The crash happened Thursday, April 28, at W Jackson Street and Benson Place. The driver was traveling along W Jackson Street when he veered off the road and crashed into a power pole and street sign, according to a news release from FHP.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver “suffered from a medical condition,” which caused the crash, according to the release.

FHP also determined that the driver was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash happened at 1:30 p.m., according to the release.

#Traffic Accident
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

