Alabama State

State Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley passes away at the age of 80

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Longtime State Representative Steve McMillan of Foley passed away Thursday at the age of 80. He recently announced that he had been diagnosed with three brain...

www.fox10tv.com

