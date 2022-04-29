ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Snell sharp in rehab start as TinCaps blank Dragons

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joRMt_0fNb5TEh00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Padres lefty Blake Snell looked sharp in his rehab start with the TinCaps on Thursday night on the way to a 4-0 victory by Fort Wayne over visiting Dayton.

Snell, who is working his way back from a groin injury, went 4 innings yielding two hits and no runs while striking out four. The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner threw 44 pitches with 29 going for strikes.

Snell could rejoin the major league club in the near future, as the Padres are currently in the middle of a midwest road trip. The Padres just finished a series in Cincinnati and play their next two series in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, respectively.

The TinCaps and Dragons play game four of their six-game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

