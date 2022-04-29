ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Ravens trade WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the Cardinals

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFhV8_0fNb54V100
Marquise Brown is heading to Arizona. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in a trade with Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

sent Brown and the 100th overall pick to Arizona in a move to acquire the Cardinals' first-round selection at No. 23 overall.

Brown, 24, was a first-round pick in 2019 and finished the 2021 season with 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In three seasons in Baltimore, Brown caught 21 touchdown passes. In February, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters that he thought very highly of Brown and planned on picking up the fifth-year option on the receiver's rookie contract at $12.9 million.

That option will instead belong to the Cardinals, who needed a receiver opposite DeAndre Hopkins. Earlier in the offseason, Christian Kirk departed in free agency leaving soon-to-be-34-year-old receiver A.J. Green as the team's second best option.

Brown played college football with Kyler Murray at Oklahoma where the pair combined for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2018 season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Trade Invaluable to Las Vegas Raiders

As the 2022 NFL Draft starts to play itself out, it’s starting to become clear that the Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers is one that is invaluable for the Las Vegas Raiders. Trading the Silver and Black’s first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Slams Rudy Gobert After Eliminating Jazz

Apparently, eliminating the Utah Jazz from the Western Conference playoffs wasn’t enough for Jason Kidd. The Dallas Mavericks coach still has Jazz center Rudy Gobert on his mind as the Mavs get set to open Game 1 of their series Monday night in Phoenix. And it wasn’t exactly complimentary...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steph Curry And Ja Morant's Father Tee Shared A Hug After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played out a very intense Game 1 to start their Western Conference Semifinal series. The game came down to the last shot, with Ja Morant missing the lay-up that would've given them the victory. The game was eventful, with Draymond getting ejected and riling up the Grizzlies crowd, who were fully involved in everything that was happening on the court.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wr Marquise#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfl Network
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

LeBron James Considering Not Signing Contract Extension with LA

LeBron James knows what he wants, whether it is playing with his son Bronny James in the future, or finding a way to win another championship. There is a lot for the superstar to think about with next year being his 20th season. With that said, does that mean James will choose to stay in Los Angeles longer to battle it out for the Lakers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Bucks' assistant Darvin Ham to interview for Lakers head coaching job

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will interview for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position. The Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel on April 11 after three seasons with the team. In his first season, Vogel helped lead the Lakers to the NBA Championship inside of the bubble. The Lakers went 42-30 the following season but exited the playoffs in the opening round. This season, the Lakers were 33-49 and did not qualify for the postseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Keeps Taking Shots At Donovan Mitchell After Utah Jazz Elimination: "What’s He Doing Now? Is That What Superstars Do?”

Shaquille O'Neal isn't shy to share his opinions about the world, the United States, and even less about the NBA. The Big Diesel, as one of the most dominant players of all time, has a respected voice in the association. Shaq doesn't hesitate to call out people who don't put the maximum effort regardless of who gets offended by his words.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy