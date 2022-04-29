Ravens trade WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the Cardinals

Marquise Brown is heading to Arizona. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in a trade with Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

sent Brown and the 100th overall pick to Arizona in a move to acquire the Cardinals' first-round selection at No. 23 overall.

Brown, 24, was a first-round pick in 2019 and finished the 2021 season with 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In three seasons in Baltimore, Brown caught 21 touchdown passes. In February, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters that he thought very highly of Brown and planned on picking up the fifth-year option on the receiver's rookie contract at $12.9 million.

That option will instead belong to the Cardinals, who needed a receiver opposite DeAndre Hopkins. Earlier in the offseason, Christian Kirk departed in free agency leaving soon-to-be-34-year-old receiver A.J. Green as the team's second best option.

Brown played college football with Kyler Murray at Oklahoma where the pair combined for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2018 season.