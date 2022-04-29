State board will seek removal of South Fork Utility District board members
By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
4 days ago
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board voted on Thursday to start the process to remove South Fork Utility District board members, noting the move could be moot if the board members resign on their own before the removal process is completed. UMRB members said a hearing...
