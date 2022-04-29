ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

State board will seek removal of South Fork Utility District board members

By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Utility Management Review Board voted on Thursday to start the process to remove South Fork Utility District board members, noting the move could be moot if the board members resign on their own before the removal process is completed. UMRB members said a hearing...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kingsport Times-News

Long ballot greets Carter County primary voters

ELIZABETHTON — With so many different names on those campaign signs placed along every highway in Carter County, there are undoubtedly some people who are uncertain they know who are the candidates that are running in the many offices being contested in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. One of the...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Western Iowa Today

Governor Gets Bill That Was a Recommendation of Her Child Care Task Force

(Des Moines, IA) — Republican legislators have approved a bill that would let Iowa childcare providers ask parents who get state money to cover childcare fees to add onto that with their own money. Under the bill, parents in Iowa’s childcare assistance program could agree to pay the difference between the state subsidy and what would typically be charged to parents who do not get government assistance for childcare. Senator Mark Lofgren a Republican from Muscatine, says the bill is a recommendation from the governor’s childcare task force, that “allows families to work with childcare providers to negotiate rates.” Democrats like Senator Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights say it makes no sense, since Iowa parents who qualify for childcare assistance live at or near the poverty level and “don’t have an extra dollar, let alone an extra 100 dollars a week per child to make up the difference.” House Republicans passed the bill in early March, and it cleared the Senate Monday.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Bristol, TN
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A voter's guide to Tuesday's Washington County primary election

Tennesseans will go to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of partisan races for county and judicial offices. In Washington County, voters will decide contested Republican races for sheriff, county mayor and county clerk. The winners of those GOP contests will be unopposed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Low turnout recorded for early voting in Washington County

Early voting numbers for Tuesday’s primary election show 7.7% of Washington County’s 86,006 registered voters have already cast a ballot. The Washington County Election Commission recorded 6,616 unofficial votes at one of the county’s four polling sites during Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period that ended Thursday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Umrb#Sfud
Kingsport Times-News

Three key GOP races to be decided on Washington County ballot

Washington County voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide contested Republican races for sheriff, county mayor and county clerk. The winners of the GOP contests for sheriff and county clerk will be unopposed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot. The Republican nominee for mayor will face independent candidate James W. Reeves in the August election.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City looks at sewer, water rate increase for next year

KINGSPORT — Kingsport city water and sewer customers could see an increase of up to $6.60 monthly on their bills. Ryan McReynolds, Kings- port’s deputy city manager, presented rate increases to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday during its work session. The city is looking...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Sign over school site and be done with it

Since Sullivan County taxpayers own the former Blountville Middle School and Blountville Elementary School located at the county seat, it seems silly that one faction of county government is debating with another over “purchasing” them. The Sullivan County Board of Education may vote May 12 whether to accept...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy