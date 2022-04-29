ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Trevor Moore: Receives breather

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moore (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro-Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench as expected

Pederson (groin) will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday, and while he's avoided the injured list for now, he's expected to miss at least a few days. Luis Gonzalez will get another start in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: New competition at receiver

St. Brown may face an uphill battle for playing time after the Bears selected Velus Jones in the third round of the 2022 Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. In the Bears' quest to add speed to their receiver room in the offseason, St. Brown and Byron Pringle were added in free agency. However, now that the Bears used the No. 71 pick in the draft to select Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, St. Brown is expected to enter training camp outside the top three receivers on the depth chart.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Picks up injury Sunday

Garlick was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick, who was coming off a two-home run performance in Saturday's 9-1 win, followed up that big effort with a base hit, a walk and a run across his two plate appearances. The injury in question cropped up after his second trip to the plate, as Trevor Larnach checked in from the bench to pinch run for Garlick after he drew the walk. Expect the Twins to provide an update on Garlick's condition after the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Speed added to receiver room

Fields now has two receivers that run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash after the Bears added Velus Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, joins Darnell Mooney as the second receiver on the Bears with elite speed. During the offseason, the Bears made it a point to add weapons to complement Fields' arm strength when signing Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, but Jones adds another level of speed to the mix. If the team can put together an offense that combines Fields' running ability with a downfield-passing element, he could emerge as a strong fantasy starter with elite upside this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates. Machado made fantasy managers who roster him happy with a single and a stolen base in the fourth inning, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The theft was the veteran third baseman's fourth of the campaign, though it was his first since April 14. Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is slashing .472/.535/.722 with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday

Edman (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was overdue for a day off anyway after having started in each of the team's first 21 games of the season. Assuming he's able to make progress in the next day or two, Edman should avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan to replace Edman at second base Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Takes seat Saturday

Diaz isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Diaz will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts in the last three games. Niko Goodrum will start at the keystone and bat second Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed as probable

Thompson (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies. Thompson connected on the game-winning three-pointer en route to 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT) during Sunday's Game 1 win, but the sharpshooter came away from the victory a little sore. Nonetheless, barring a major setback, Thompson will likely be available for Game 2. He's averaged 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across six playoffs games so far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

