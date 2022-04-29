ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Howard County, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 7am 7am 7am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.0 Tue 1am 25.7 24.6 23.2
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Bayamon Municipality in Puerto Rico Catano Municipality in Puerto Rico Guaynabo Municipality in Puerto Rico San Juan Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 500 AM AST. * At 302 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Emergency management have reported considerable flooding in the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Douglas and Ozark. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 AM CDT, Emergency management reported flooded roadways in the advisory area due to excessive rainfall. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings North Fork River at County Road 278, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Middle Fork Eleven Point River at County Road 1420, Howell Creek at County Road 9790 and South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Willow Springs, Alton, Bakersfield, Pomona and South Fork. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...From early this morning to Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Red Willow FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Muhlenberg, eastern Christian, southeastern McLean, eastern Hopkins and Todd Counties through 200 AM CDT At 117 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Madisonville to near Graham to 6 miles west of Weir to near Crofton to near Hopkinsville to near Big Rock. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Graham around 125 AM CDT. Central City, Fort Campbell, Powderly and Greenville around 135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oak Grove, Weir, Livermore, Dunmor, Elkton and Guthrie. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 78 and 92. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 40 and 64. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Union County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of northern and western Saint Thomas. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Greene, eastern Craighead, eastern Poinsett, Mississippi, northern Crittenden, eastern Clay, northeastern Cross, Pemiscot, Dunklin and Lake Counties through 330 AM CDT At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from St. Francis to 7 miles north of Parkin. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Kennett, Osceola, Caruthersville, Piggott, Gosnell, Manila, Hayti, Marked Tree, Earle, Steele, Lake City, Leachville, Campbell, Lepanto, Senath, Monette, Caraway, Luxora and Parkin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, North Central Mountains, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from Noon to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. Winds becoming westerly late this afternoon or early in the evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from about 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of northern and western Saint Thomas. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, DAVIS AND CHINATI MOUNTAINS, CULBERSON COUNTY AND MARFA PLATEAU FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, DAVIS AND CHINATI MOUNTAINS, CULBERSON COUNTY AND MARFA PLATEAU * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ Wednesday afternoon through 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT Wednesday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways along with areas of reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy