AURORA – With a berth in the B-7 subdistrict soccer semifinals on the line, the York Dukes traveled to Aurora on Saturday and faced the Huskies who had defeated them twice this year, both times by the score of 3-0. York came in winners of five of their last eight games after starting the season losing their first seven. After basking in warmer weather most of the week, rain, wind and much colder temperatures greeted the teams on Saturday.

AURORA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO