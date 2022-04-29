ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brickyard Mall shooting: Husband charged with fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife in the parking lot of a Target at Brickyard Mall in the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Alphonso Hamilton, 50, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Jennifer Hamilton was standing outside around 9:29 a.m....

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 13

Tdub Williams
3d ago

I wish she had asked the police to meet her there as well!Ladies you can’t trust insecure, childish men to do the right thing by you!May she Rest In Peace, I didn’t know her but heart definitely aches for her and her family 🙏🏽

Reply(1)
3
Related
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Schiller Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Villegas
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#Brickyard Mall#Target#Northwest Side#Seiu
CBS Chicago

One person wounded in Hegewisch funeral home shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in the Hegewisch neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place at 5:02 p.m. outside the Sadowski Funeral Home, at 13300 S. Houston Ave.Police said the victim was standing outside the funeral home when a sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside shot him. He was struck in the arm.The SUV from which the shots were fired was found abandoned in the 300 block of West 116th Street, and was reported to have been stolen in a carjacking targeting a 44-year-old woman around 9:50 p.m. Monday.Further details about the carjacking were not immediately released.No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Man charged after damage done to gaming machines

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man describes horror of being carjacked, pistol-whipped at Lawndale gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bridgeport man on Tuesday shared his chilling experience with a pair of carjackers who left him injured. Lukas Repsys stopped to get gas in Lawndale and was carjacked and pistol-whipped. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, Repsys said he instinctively wanted to fight back after the suspects put a gun to his head, but he also wanted to live to see his 1-year-old son grow up. He says a car is replaceable, but his life is not. "I have a little child," Repsys said. "I want to see him growing." That is the only thing that...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

Mother of Illinois pregnant woman shot speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville...
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy