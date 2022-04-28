Panthers pass on QB in first round, Baker Mayfield stays a trade option

As the NFL draft is underway, the Cleveland Browns still have quarterback Baker Mayfield on their roster. With only a few teams with starting spots available, trade destinations seem limited to the Carolina Panthers or Seattle Seahawks. Neither team has pulled the trigger yet on a trade but that could be to keep from tipping their hand at what they want to do with their draft picks in the first round.

The Panthers passed on taking a quarterback with their first pick, #6 overall, instead taking offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu there.

Carolina doesn’t currently have another selection until the fourth round, pick #137, giving them time to continue to have discussions around their quarterback position.

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be more expensive in trade, and contract, than Mayfield. Garoppolo is also a month behind Mayfield in their recovery from shoulder surgery. San Fransisco also doesn’t have the same pressure as Cleveland to move on from their quarterback.

All of that led Ian Rapoport to connect the dots on Carolina turning their attention to a trade for Mayfield:

Rapoport is not reporting that it will happen but “do not be surprised” is a strong indication of what he is hearing behind the scenes.

If the Panthers and Browns are able to come to a trade agreement, Cleveland may be taking on some of his contract and get draft compensation in the middle to late rounds of this year or next year’s draft.