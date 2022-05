The Jets are adding some more protection for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. They selected offensive tackle Max Mitchell of Louisiana with the 111st pick. What he brings: Mitchell played in all 14 games last season at right tackle. He’s also spent time at left tackle. With the questions surrounding the Jets offensive line, his ability to play in multiple spots is an added plus.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO