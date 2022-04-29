ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Throwback Thursday’ on the impact of Derrick Rose’s ACL injury 10 years ago

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqy6c_0fNb3MNG00

CHICAGO – Looking back on it is painful for anyone who has a rooting interest in the former Simeon High School star or the Chicago Bulls.

But what happened on April 28, 2012 had a major impact on both and changed the trajectory of a player and an era. Some could consider the most devastating in-competition injury in Chicago sports history.

At the end of Game 1 of the Bulls’ first round series against the Sixers, Derrick Rose landed awkwardly executing a jump pass in the lane and went down with a torn ACL in his left knee. The reigning NBA MVP appeared to have a serious injury right away he limped towards the baseline and eventually laid down on the ground.

A hush fell over the United Center crowd as players started on in disbelief as athletic trainers began to check on Rose’s injury. For a moment, an “MVP, MVP” chant rose up from the crowd, but things quickly quieted when the guard failed to get up.

Eventually, Rose was helped to his feet and helped off by athletic trainers to the locker room as the stunned Bulls would finish the final moments of a victory over the Philadelphia. The prognosis of a torn ACL hadn’t been made right away, but his teammates knew immediately something was wrong when speaking to the media after the game.

“It might be one of the saddest wins, ever,” said forward Carlos Boozer, who was one of the first to notice Rose was down on the floor, committing a foul to stop the game, and then pointing to his injured teammate down the floor.

Boozer would run down the floor to check on Rose along with Joakim Noah, who was equally as heartbroken in the locker room.

“He’s more than just a basketball player to me. I consider Derrick like a little brother,” said Noah of Rose. “To see him hurting is never good.”

There was good reason for the Bulls to feel the way they did since that era was never quite the same after that. A team that made the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals would never advance that far again while Rose would never reach the level he was at before the injury again.

The Sixers would got on to win the series in six games with Rose on the sidelines and the guard would miss the entire next season as well. That year the Bulls pressed onto the Eastern Conference Semifinals before losing to the eventual NBA champion Miami Heat.

On October 5. 2013, Rose played in his first game since the injury in an exhibition against the Pacers in Indianapolis and would play ten games that season before another ailment took him out of the lineup. A torn meniscus in his right knee would put another end to his season. The Bulls would lose in the first round to the Wizards that season.

Rose and the Bulls would have one last gasp in the era in 2014-2015 as they won 50 games and grabbed a 2-1 Eastern Conference Semifinal lead over the Cavaliers on a memorable bank-in three-pointer as time expired in a win at the United Center.

But Cleveland would eliminate the Bulls in six games, head coach Tom Thibodeau was fired, and Rose would be traded after the next season. Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and Gar Forman would start a rebuild in 2017, and its failure to bring progress led to the end of their era in 2020.

Meanwhile Rose has had a few stops since his trade in 2017, playing with the Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons, then in New York again the past year-and-a-half with Thibodeau. This past season he played in 26 games, averaging 12 points and four assists per contest.

Larry Hawley looked back at this painful yet impactful moment in Chicago sports history in this #WGNTBT, and you can see that in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

1 woman dead, 1 wounded in River North shooting

CHICAGO — Two women were shot, one fatally, in River North following an argument early Saturday morning. Chicago police said the two women were in a verbal altercation with a man on the 300 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when the man retrieved a handgun and shot both women. One of […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Slams Rudy Gobert After Eliminating Jazz

Apparently, eliminating the Utah Jazz from the Western Conference playoffs wasn’t enough for Jason Kidd. The Dallas Mavericks coach still has Jazz center Rudy Gobert on his mind as the Mavs get set to open Game 1 of their series Monday night in Phoenix. And it wasn’t exactly complimentary...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Yardbarker

Lakers Given Permission to Interview Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach Darvin Ham

It was subsequently reported by The LA Times Dan Woike that the Bucks have granted the Lakers request to discuss their head coaching vacancy with Ham. Woike also reported that the former NBA player has been previously linked to head coaching jobs over the last three years that include Minnesota, Boston, Indiana, Washington, Cleveland, and Chicago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joakim Noah
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
John Paxson
Person
Carlos Boozer
Person
Derrick Rose
WGN News

3-year-old girl dead after Bronzeville fire

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl died from burns and smoke inhalation following a Bronzeville fire, according to fire officials. A fire broke out at an apartment building on the 600 block of East 43rd Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. The girl was trapped in the fire and was rescued from the second floor by firefighters. […]
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Chicago Bulls may lose Zach LaVine this summer, from the sound of it

The Chicago Bulls’ tumultuous 2021-2022 season has come to a close with an early playoff exit, thanks to a first round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago losing the series 4-1 wasn’t much of a surprise, especially considering how the Bulls played down the stretch this past season. After beginning the year atop the Eastern Conference for much of the time, the Bulls finished the season with quite the downfall.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Strong storms, high winds sweep through Chicago area Saturday

Strong tornado-warned storms swept through the Chicago area Saturday in two waves throughout the late afternoon and early evening. UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of McHenry and Boone counties until 6:30 p.m. (This warning has expired) UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Elmhurst, Melrose Park and Maywood […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Cavaliers#Simeon High School#The Chicago Bulls#Sixers#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

ESPN's Mark Jackson among finalists for Sacramento Kings coaching job

Former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson is one of three finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening. On Saturday, sources informed ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski that Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Brooklyn Nets consultant Steve Clifford, and Jackson are among the finalists for the Kings’ coaching job.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy