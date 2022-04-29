Man charged in fatal shooting of his estranged wife outside Brickyard Mall

CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man is charged in the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old woman in the parking lot of Target at Brickyard Mall, police said Thursday.

Alphonso Hamilton faces charges of first-degree murder after authorities allege he shot and killed Jennifer Hamilton, his estranged wife, in the Target parking lot of the Brickyard Mall. She was granted an emergency restraining order against him on April 18, court documents show.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Target in the 6500 block of West Diversey in the Montclare neighborhood. Police said Hamilton was outside the store when Alphonso Hamilton approached her and opened fire.

Officials say he shot her multiple times in the head and body. She was pronounced dead at Loyola Hospital.

Alphonso Hamilton was arrested minutes later in Schiller Park after turning himself in, police said.

Jennifer Hamilton was a staunch advocate for patients at Cermak Health Services. She was also a union steward for SIU Local 73. Union president Dian Palmer said Hamilton had a sincere passion for her work in mental health.

“When you spoke with her, you understood her commitment to provide the best care possible for her patients before and throughout the pandemic,” Palmer said in a statement. “Jennifer was beloved by her coworkers in Cook County Health. And her tragic death will be felt by everyone whose lives she touched.”

Hamilton is due to appear in court Friday.



