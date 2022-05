NFL draft weekend always has been about excitement, the unbridled kind Ja’Tyre Carter felt Saturday afternoon when an unidentified number from Illinois popped up on his smartphone. Carter knew this was his life-changing moment and didn’t care that he had no clue who was talking to him when he answered. “When they were saying their name, my family was screaming so loud,” Carter said. “I ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO