Jahan Dotson becomes first Nittany Lion to go off the NFL Draft board. What to know

Penn State’s first player came off the board Thursday night on the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Washington Commanders took former Nittany Lion wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the first round.

He’s the fourth Penn State receiver to ever go in the first round of the draft and the first since Bryant Johnson went No. 17 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in 2003.

Dotson, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 178 pounds, was the focal point of the Penn State offense for the past two seasons and proved to be one of the most dynamic receivers in the country and in school history.

He finished his career with 183 catches for 2,757 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. Those marks are good for second when it comes to receptions and touchdowns and fourth in yards. He also set the single game record for receiving yards against Maryland in his final season, racking up 242 yards on the road against the Terrapins in November.

That production was crucial for Penn State during the 2021 season when he had 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dotson showed off his dynamism as a wide receiver, frequently making difficult catches using his athleticism and excellent hands to reel balls in. His final year earned him third team All-American status from The Associated Press and Phil Steele.

He was also named a first team All-Big Ten player by the media and a second team player by the coaches in the conference.

Dotson’s pre-draft process included a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, along with a 121-inch broad jump. His performance, combined with his on-field production, helped him be the fifth overall receiver to go in this year’s draft.